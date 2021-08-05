Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,383,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,438,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. WBI Investments grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,196. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.35.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

