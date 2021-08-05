Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

