PolkaFoundry (PKF) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.35 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $192,413.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00907857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00096594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043053 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,772,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.