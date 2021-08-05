LATOKEN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $130,933.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $36.61 million and $130,933.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00907857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00096594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043053 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LA is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

