FYDcoin Price Hits $0.0029 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $342.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000873 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 579,907,866 coins and its circulating supply is 551,621,309 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.