SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 65.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 229.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XHE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $128.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,944. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $131.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.