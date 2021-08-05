Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,939,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,766.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 304,513 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,737,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,574. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $177.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

