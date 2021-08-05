Outfitter Financial LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,895. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $150.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

