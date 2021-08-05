Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.2% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,652,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.31.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $413.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.51. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $413.49.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

