Cardstack Market Cap Achieves $16.12 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Cardstack has a market cap of $16.12 million and $262,562.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00907857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00096594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

