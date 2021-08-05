Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. Vonage also reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after buying an additional 300,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 473,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 79,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33. Vonage has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

