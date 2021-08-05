Big Data Protocol (BDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $496,346.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00907857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00096594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043053 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 28,975,056 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

