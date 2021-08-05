Wealthpoint LLC Sells 950 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthpoint LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $657,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.66. 120,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

