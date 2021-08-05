Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,482 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.20. 4,157,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

