Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 21,924 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,924 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,109,000 after acquiring an additional 897,118 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.01. The company had a trading volume of 230,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,133. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.65. The firm has a market cap of $455.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

