Zacks: Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post $23.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $24.10 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $19.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $91.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $92.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $94.70 million to $97.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

PCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

