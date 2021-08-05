$4.26 Million in Sales Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report $4.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.02 million to $4.50 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 million to $15.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.57 million, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $37.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PROF shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Profound Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of PROF stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 49,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,315. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $359.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

