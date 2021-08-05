$6.43 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will post $6.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $1.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 543%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $109.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $472.00 million, with estimates ranging from $355.30 million to $556.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 872.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

OSW stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,232. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $900.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.56.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.