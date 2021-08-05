McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Raised by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.02. 69,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.22. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $197.91 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

