New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.75. 4,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,480. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.