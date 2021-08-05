Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Issues Earnings Results

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 33.93%.

BRY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $426.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

