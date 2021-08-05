Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $285.33

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 285.33 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.88). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 363,754 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35.

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel bought 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £494.04 ($645.47).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

