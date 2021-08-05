Ryanair (LON:RYA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.33

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.33 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.88 ($0.22). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 16.65 ($0.22), with a volume of 161,693 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. The company has a market cap of £191.48 million and a P/E ratio of -17.24.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

