Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 4,187 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 2.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 119,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.69. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91.

