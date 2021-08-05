Towerpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 20,800 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 105.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.94 during trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,294. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.