Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

LON:BBOX traded up GBX 6.57 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 223.17 ($2.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,716,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

