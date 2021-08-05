Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.
LON:BBOX traded up GBX 6.57 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 223.17 ($2.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,716,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 202.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The company has a market cap of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
