Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Increased to GBX 550 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FXPO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 438 ($5.72). 2,509,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,352. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.26. The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70).

In other news, insider James North purchased 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.