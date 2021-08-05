Synthomer’s (SYNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 584.38 ($7.63).

Shares of SYNT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,970. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 523.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

