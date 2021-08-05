Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.630-$3.870 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.90. 63,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.44. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

