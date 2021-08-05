New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. New Relic traded as high as $81.73 and last traded at $81.62, with a volume of 25135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,566. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.51.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

