Berenberg Bank Increases XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 6,050

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of XP Power stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,360 ($70.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,476. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,264.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.