Berenberg Bank Increases XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 6,050

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of XP Power stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,360 ($70.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,476. XP Power has a 12 month low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,264.22. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

