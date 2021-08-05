Diligence Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $5,401.29 and approximately $18.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diligence has traded 78.3% lower against the US dollar. One Diligence coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006261 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001157 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diligence Profile

IRA is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Buying and Selling Diligence

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diligence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diligence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

