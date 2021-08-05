Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,938. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.