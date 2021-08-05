Analysts Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 2,272.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 662,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gevo by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after buying an additional 1,705,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 3,462.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,014 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $8,392,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 216,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,999. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14.

Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

