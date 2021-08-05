ProximaX Trading Up 37.9% This Week (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $60,667.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00100579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00139477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,318.68 or 1.01040582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.26 or 0.00829633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

