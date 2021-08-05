Lossless (LSS) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Lossless has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $881,076.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lossless has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00100579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00139477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,318.68 or 1.01040582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.26 or 0.00829633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

