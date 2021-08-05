ScS Group (LON:SCS) PT Raised to GBX 360 at Peel Hunt

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Thursday.

ScS Group stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 320 ($4.18). The company had a trading volume of 602,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £121.64 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 799.26. ScS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150.26 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

