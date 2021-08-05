Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s current price.

SRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

SRP stock traded down GBX 1.52 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 139.08 ($1.82). 3,091,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.64. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

