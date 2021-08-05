Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.87. 5,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,905. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 35.22%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

