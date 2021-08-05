Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.25. The company had a trading volume of 752,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,561,502. The firm has a market cap of $242.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

