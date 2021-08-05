Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,374. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

