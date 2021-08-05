Tri Star Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,895 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 159,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 88,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 141,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,803. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

