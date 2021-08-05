American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 9.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%.

AFIN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,322. The stock has a market cap of $935.02 million, a PE ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.