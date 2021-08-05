BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 14,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,571. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

