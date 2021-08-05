Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $1.95 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,162,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $552,338,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.67. 252,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.94 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.