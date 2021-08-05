Wing Market Capitalization Reaches $34.49 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Wing has a market cap of $34.49 million and $9.13 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $18.89 or 0.00045837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00100310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00139095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.61 or 1.00399652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.07 or 0.00825060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,950,512 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,512 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.