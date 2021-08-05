Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.00

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 2520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marten Transport by 563.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 1,412.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 204.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 305,732 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

