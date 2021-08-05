Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 423.50 ($5.53). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 422.50 ($5.52), with a volume of 157,046 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Tyman in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Tyman alerts:

The company has a market cap of £842.13 million and a P/E ratio of 16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,428.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.