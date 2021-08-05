Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.39. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 626,504 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.12.
About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)
Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.