Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.39. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 626,504 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dynatronics by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

