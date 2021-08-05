Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.49. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 196,178 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.